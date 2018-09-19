Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Holdings Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Home Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. BidaskClub lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $166.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, insider Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.