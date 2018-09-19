HM Payson & Co. Purchases 1,037 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $776,199,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 328.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,221,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,993,000 after buying an additional 1,703,162 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $174,382,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,671,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,094,000 after buying an additional 801,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 48.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,556,000 after buying an additional 755,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,345 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.35, for a total transaction of $482,850.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,792.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 1,140 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total value of $166,189.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $944,071.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,191 shares of company stock worth $1,301,603. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 28th. Argus raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $147.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $148.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.17% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.