Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIK. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.68) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,675 ($21.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,330.22 ($17.33).

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 1,890 ($24.62) on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 814.20 ($10.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,346 ($30.56).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

