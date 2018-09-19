HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Xylem Inc (XYL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 36,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem stock opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $81.92.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

In other Xylem news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $571,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,505.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.82.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

