HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 497.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,895,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 77.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,324 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11,854.1% during the second quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 1,254,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,735 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,295,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,865,000 after acquiring an additional 803,859 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3,368.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 200,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 194,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $71.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

