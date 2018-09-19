HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 24,086 Gogo Inc (GOGO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,086 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Gogo by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 132,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 159,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOGO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Gogo stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.39. Gogo Inc has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.44.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Gogo Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Gogo Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

