Hexcel Co. (HXL) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 84.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 1,522.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hexcel by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, Director Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HXL. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stephens set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

