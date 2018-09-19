Hess (HES) PT Set at $61.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Hess (NYSE:HES) received a $61.00 target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.97% from the company’s previous close.

HES has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday. Finally, KLR Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $68.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.42. Hess has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 59.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.46) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Hess will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $754,121.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,007.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $696,114.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 509.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

