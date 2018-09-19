Hershey Co (HSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will announce $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the highest is $2.13 billion. Hershey posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year sales of $7.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.92 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $7.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 108.82%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.78.

Hershey stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.66. 639,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

In other news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,181,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 30,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $3,119,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,080.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,125. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,134,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,089,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,331,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,355,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,924,000 after acquiring an additional 370,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.