Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.29). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.41% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The company had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In related news, President Robert Rosen sold 225,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $8,770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,608.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 6,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,135,469 shares of company stock valued at $113,565,208 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,290,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,654,000 after purchasing an additional 693,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,741,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $966,000.

Shares of HRTX stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.50. 27,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,766. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.45.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

