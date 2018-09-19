Herman Miller (MLHR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $635-655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $638.37 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

MLHR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $41.85.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Herman Miller will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other Herman Miller news, insider Andrew J. Lock sold 53,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,044,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. Veltman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $83,288.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,258,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

