Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Position in United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,231,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 785.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

UNFI opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. United Natural Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

