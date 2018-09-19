Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 4,900 CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $425.00 on Wednesday. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $255.41 and a twelve month high of $448.35. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.47.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.93, for a total transaction of $1,805,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total value of $2,002,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,755 shares of company stock valued at $23,901,460. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CoStar Group to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

