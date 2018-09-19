Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 45,100 Shares of Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Rudolph Technologies worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTEC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 102.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 495.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 319.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 399.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rudolph Technologies news, VP Richard B. Rogoff sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $104,373.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at $905,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTEC stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Sidoti cut shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

