Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Director Chapman Paula Marshall Sells 11,309 Shares

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $736,555.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE HP opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $648.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -223.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 692.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 687,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 601,088 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 844,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,203,000 after buying an additional 482,539 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 706,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,023,000 after buying an additional 344,287 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,926,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 505,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after buying an additional 313,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Cowen set a $57.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $67.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.47.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

