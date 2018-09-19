Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Invests $14.71 Million in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 151,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,000. Thor Industries comprises approximately 11.8% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THO. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Thor Industries by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THO opened at $103.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.29. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.62 and a 52 week high of $161.48.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

