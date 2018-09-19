Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $1.31 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. CF Industries makes up 1.1% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in CF Industries by 485.7% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 46.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $51,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,276.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $99,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,131 shares of company stock worth $1,976,560. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

NYSE:CF opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -209.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $53.17.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

