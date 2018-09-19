HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE) Given a €63.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HLE. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.61 ($64.66).

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €49.92 ($58.05) on Tuesday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12 month low of €39.08 ($45.44) and a 12 month high of €59.10 ($68.72).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

