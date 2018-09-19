Heico Corp (HEI) Shares Bought by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Heico accounts for 1.6% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Heico were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Heico by 27.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Heico by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heico by 24.6% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Heico by 54.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heico by 25.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

HEI opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Heico Corp has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $94.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Heico had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $465.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Heico news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,706 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total transaction of $147,807.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 4,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $305,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,803 shares of company stock valued at $845,762 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Heico from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Heico from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Heico to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

