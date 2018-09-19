Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HCSG. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $503.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $124,961.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $124,961.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $47,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,694 shares in the company, valued at $69,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 43,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

