Head to Head Survey: Quanterix (QTRX) vs. Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

Quanterix (NASDAQ: AEMD) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Quanterix and Aethlon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quanterix presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.21%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.23%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Quanterix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Quanterix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Quanterix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quanterix and Aethlon Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix $22.87 million 18.26 -$27.01 million ($8.30) -2.28 Aethlon Medical $150,000.00 129.35 -$5.67 million ($0.46) -2.37

Aethlon Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quanterix. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quanterix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quanterix and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix N/A N/A N/A Aethlon Medical N/A -126.58% -96.36%

Summary

Quanterix beats Aethlon Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer. The company's products include kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, homebrew assay development, and custom development services. The company primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. It sell its products for the life science research sector primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies through a direct sales force, support organizations, and distributors or sales agents. Quanterix Corporation has a collaboration agreement with DestiNA Genomics to focus on the development of a nucleic acid assay for direct detection and quantification of the liver toxicity biomarker microRNA-122. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor life-threatening disease conditions, such as cancer and neurological disorders; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.

