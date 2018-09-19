Head to Head Survey: Partner Communications (PTNR) & Millicom International Cellular (MIICF)

Partner Communications (OTCMKTS: MIICF) and Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MIICF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Partner Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Millicom International Cellular shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Partner Communications and Millicom International Cellular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Millicom International Cellular 1 0 2 0 2.33

Profitability

This table compares Partner Communications and Millicom International Cellular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications 0.54% 1.22% 0.39% Millicom International Cellular 1.86% 3.46% 1.16%

Dividends

Millicom International Cellular pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Partner Communications does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Partner Communications has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millicom International Cellular has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Partner Communications and Millicom International Cellular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications $943.00 million 0.90 $33.00 million N/A N/A Millicom International Cellular $6.02 billion 0.95 $85.00 million N/A N/A

Millicom International Cellular has higher revenue and earnings than Partner Communications.

Summary

Millicom International Cellular beats Partner Communications on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network. It also provides cellular content and value-added services, such as multimedia messaging, cyber protection, cloud backup, ringtone, music streaming, and various business services; and international roaming services, as well as sells and leases cellular handsets, and related cellular devices and accessories. In addition, the company offers Internet service provider (ISP) services comprising email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and anti-spam filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access services; network and data infrastructure services, information security and integration solutions, business information storage services, and data center and cloud services; international long distance services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony and primary rate interface services. Further, it provides television, high speed broadband fiber optic based network, and value added services; and sell and leases modems, domestic routers, servers, smartboxes, and related equipment, as well as tablets, laptops, landline phones, datacards, televisions, digital cameras, games consoles, audio accessories and related equipment, and integration projects. Additionally, the company offers office communication private branch exchange services to business customers. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. It offers mobile services to approximately 53 million customers; pay-TV and broadband services; and a range of digital services, including high-speed data, cable TV, voice and SMS, mobile financial services, and business solutions. The company markets its products and services under the Tigo, Tigo Business, Tigo Money, Tigo Sports, and Tigo Music brands. Millicom International Cellular S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

