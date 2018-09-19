Head-To-Head Survey: Gleacher & Company Inc (GLCH) vs. Navient (NAVI)

Gleacher & Company Inc (NASDAQ: NAVI) and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Navient shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Gleacher & Company Inc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Navient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Gleacher & Company Inc has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navient has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gleacher & Company Inc and Navient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gleacher & Company Inc 0 0 0 0 N/A Navient 1 4 5 0 2.40

Navient has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.17%. Given Navient’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navient is more favorable than Gleacher & Company Inc.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gleacher & Company Inc and Navient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gleacher & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Navient $5.18 billion 0.72 $292.00 million $1.79 7.88

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than Gleacher & Company Inc.

Dividends

Navient pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Gleacher & Company Inc does not pay a dividend. Navient pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Gleacher & Company Inc and Navient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gleacher & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A Navient 5.72% 13.95% 0.44%

Summary

Navient beats Gleacher & Company Inc on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gleacher & Company Inc

Gleacher & Company, Inc. went out of business. The firm provides strategic and financial advisory services to corporate and institutional clients. It operates through Investment Banking, MBS & Rates, and Credit Products segments. It also invests and manages a fund that holds investments in privately held companies; and offers residential mortgage lending. Gleacher & Company, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans; and originates private education refinance loans. The company also services education loans owned by the United States Department of Education, financial institutions, and nonprofit education lenders. In addition, it offers asset recovery services for loans and receivables on behalf of guarantors of FFELP loans and higher education institutions. Further, the company provides asset recovery and other business processing services for federal, state, court, and municipal clients; public authorities; and health care organizations. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

