Head to Head Contrast: VALEO/S (VLEEY) & Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

VALEO/S (NASDAQ: MPAA) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of VALEO/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for VALEO/S and Motorcar Parts of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VALEO/S 0 2 0 0 2.00 Motorcar Parts of America 0 1 1 0 2.50

Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.79%. Given Motorcar Parts of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motorcar Parts of America is more favorable than VALEO/S.

Volatility and Risk

VALEO/S has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

VALEO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Motorcar Parts of America does not pay a dividend. VALEO/S pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VALEO/S and Motorcar Parts of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VALEO/S $20.97 billion 0.50 $1.00 billion $2.08 10.56 Motorcar Parts of America $428.07 million 1.12 $16.31 million $1.70 14.96

VALEO/S has higher revenue and earnings than Motorcar Parts of America. VALEO/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorcar Parts of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VALEO/S and Motorcar Parts of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VALEO/S N/A N/A N/A Motorcar Parts of America 0.86% 10.53% 5.81%

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats VALEO/S on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VALEO/S

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; interior controls products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems. The company also manufactures powertrain systems, including electric powertrain systems for the electric cars; products that enable the automation of transmissions to reduce fuel consumption and enhance driving comfort; and clean engines for vehicles. In addition, it develops and manufactures systems, modules, and components to ensure the optimal thermal energy management of vehicles and in-vehicle comfort for passengers. Further, the company designs and produces lighting and wiper systems for drivers in all weather conditions. In addition, it offers original equipment spares to auto manufacturers and the independent aftermarket; replacement parts and accessories for passenger cars and commercial vehicles; air conditioning systems for buses; cabin 3D image processing software; hydraulic actuators; and torque converters. Valeo SA was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

