Head-To-Head Contrast: Duke Realty (DRE) & Resource Capital (RSO)

Duke Realty (NYSE: RSO) and Resource Capital (NYSE:RSO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Resource Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Duke Realty pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Resource Capital pays out -23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Duke Realty has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Duke Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Duke Realty and Resource Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty 72.53% 7.87% 4.95% Resource Capital 57.71% -4.13% -1.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Duke Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Resource Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Duke Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Resource Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Duke Realty and Resource Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty 0 6 5 0 2.45 Resource Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Duke Realty presently has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.33%. Given Duke Realty’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Duke Realty is more favorable than Resource Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Duke Realty has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resource Capital has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Duke Realty and Resource Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty $780.93 million 13.13 $1.63 billion $1.24 23.15 Resource Capital $43.71 million 7.23 $33.53 million ($0.86) -11.60

Duke Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Resource Capital. Resource Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Duke Realty beats Resource Capital on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Resource Capital Company Profile

Resource Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. Resource Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

