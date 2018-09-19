Head-To-Head Contrast: CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) & Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG)

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CBMG) and Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellular Biomedicine Group has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Cellular Biomedicine Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals $50,000.00 9,940.53 -$10.77 million ($0.18) -31.89 Cellular Biomedicine Group $340,000.00 972.71 -$25.49 million ($1.78) -10.96

CASI Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellular Biomedicine Group. CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellular Biomedicine Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Cellular Biomedicine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals N/A -31.40% -28.43% Cellular Biomedicine Group -10,133.88% -47.52% -44.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CASI Pharmaceuticals and Cellular Biomedicine Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

CASI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.18%. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.10%. Given Cellular Biomedicine Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cellular Biomedicine Group is more favorable than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals beats Cellular Biomedicine Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer. The company's late-stage clinical drug candidates, including EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma; MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkin's lymphoma. It also offers a portfolio of 25 U.S. food and drug administration-approved abbreviated new drug applications and 1 abbreviated new drug applications. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy; and Re-Join therapy and AlloJoin therapy for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis. It also engages in the research and production of lab kits. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Science to co-develop industrial control processes in chimeric antigen receptor T-cell and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

