Head-To-Head Comparison: America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) versus Curo Group (CURO)

America First Multifamily Investors (NYSE: CURO) and Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

America First Multifamily Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Curo Group does not pay a dividend. America First Multifamily Investors pays out 113.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and Curo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America First Multifamily Investors 34.37% 9.35% 2.66% Curo Group 5.94% 175.82% 9.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for America First Multifamily Investors and Curo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America First Multifamily Investors 0 1 0 0 2.00 Curo Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Curo Group has a consensus price target of $23.75, indicating a potential downside of 21.62%. Given Curo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Curo Group is more favorable than America First Multifamily Investors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Curo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of Curo Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and Curo Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America First Multifamily Investors $70.38 million 4.98 $30.59 million $0.44 13.18 Curo Group $963.63 million 1.44 $49.15 million $1.84 16.47

Curo Group has higher revenue and earnings than America First Multifamily Investors. America First Multifamily Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Curo Group beats America First Multifamily Investors on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned 87 MRBs, of which various bonds were issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 63 residential properties comprising a total of 10,666 rental units located in 14 states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. was founded in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Cash Money, Avío Credit, and Opt+ brands; and online as Wage Day Advance and Juo Loans, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

