Head to Head Analysis: Xilinx (XLNX) & Intermolecular (IMI)

Xilinx (NASDAQ: IMI) and Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Xilinx has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intermolecular has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Xilinx and Intermolecular’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx $2.54 billion 7.73 $512.38 million $2.83 27.41 Intermolecular $37.20 million 1.58 -$10.40 million N/A N/A

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Intermolecular.

Dividends

Xilinx pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Intermolecular does not pay a dividend. Xilinx pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xilinx has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Xilinx and Intermolecular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx 20.52% 31.63% 14.83% Intermolecular -4.76% -5.07% -4.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Xilinx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Intermolecular shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of Intermolecular shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xilinx and Intermolecular, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx 1 8 10 0 2.47 Intermolecular 0 0 1 0 3.00

Xilinx presently has a consensus price target of $78.22, suggesting a potential upside of 0.84%. Intermolecular has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.16%. Given Intermolecular’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intermolecular is more favorable than Xilinx.

Summary

Xilinx beats Intermolecular on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Intermolecular

Intermolecular, Inc. engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including semiconductor, glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

