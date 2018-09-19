HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,754 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of HCA Healthcare worth $19,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,488,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 187.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,289,000 after buying an additional 714,331 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,459,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,133,000 after buying an additional 457,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,698,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,270,000 after buying an additional 414,877 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 62.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 891,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,466,000 after buying an additional 343,121 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,652,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $849,673.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,547.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,757 shares of company stock worth $22,468,053. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.13. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.48.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

