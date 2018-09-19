HC Wainwright Raises Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Price Target to $23.00

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.06 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 88.99% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRSN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -1.89. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 276.81% and a negative return on equity of 72.63%. analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $46,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 505.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

