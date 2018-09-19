HC Wainwright Boosts Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Price Target to $270.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its target price increased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LGND. Argus began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $265.72 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $126.50 and a one year high of $273.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 103.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 52.10%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.48, for a total transaction of $518,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 19,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $4,951,140.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,877.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,422 shares of company stock worth $26,207,017 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

