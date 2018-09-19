Harworth Group (HWG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $132.50

Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132.50 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.72), with a volume of 366595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.71).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.22%.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

