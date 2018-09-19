Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 68.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,015 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8,566.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $143,000. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.45.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $1,258,172.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,075.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $126,647.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

