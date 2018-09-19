HarmonyCoin (HMC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, HarmonyCoin has traded 89.3% lower against the US dollar. One HarmonyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. HarmonyCoin has a market capitalization of $178.00 and $215.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00265636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00150295 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.47 or 0.06441357 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008250 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Coin Profile

HarmonyCoin launched on January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity . The official website for HarmonyCoin is www.hmc21.co

HarmonyCoin Coin Trading

HarmonyCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HarmonyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HarmonyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

