Harmony Gold Mining Co. (HMY) Short Interest Update

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,392,152 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the August 15th total of 3,419,787 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,071,117 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

HMY stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $787.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of -2.09. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,916,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,350,000 after buying an additional 4,243,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $5,830,000. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 14.0% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 12,425,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after buying an additional 1,525,303 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 128.8% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,575,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 173.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 1,263,100 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Macquarie cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea.

