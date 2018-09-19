Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,703.13 ($22.18).
HL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,655 ($21.56) to GBX 2,198 ($28.63) in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.75) target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,100 ($27.35) to GBX 2,200 ($28.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.
Shares of HL opened at GBX 2,215 ($28.85) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 1,258 ($16.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,935 ($25.21).
About Hargreaves Lansdown
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed, and Third Party/Other Services. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform, which enables clients to hold their funds, shares, exchange traded funds (ETFs), bonds, investment trusts, individual savings accounts (ISAs), and self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs).
Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.