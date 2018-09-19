Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,703.13 ($22.18).

HL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,655 ($21.56) to GBX 2,198 ($28.63) in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.75) target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,100 ($27.35) to GBX 2,200 ($28.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of HL opened at GBX 2,215 ($28.85) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 1,258 ($16.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,935 ($25.21).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a GBX 29.90 ($0.39) dividend. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $10.10. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed, and Third Party/Other Services. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform, which enables clients to hold their funds, shares, exchange traded funds (ETFs), bonds, investment trusts, individual savings accounts (ISAs), and self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs).

