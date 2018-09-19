Halsey Associates Inc. CT Has $3.35 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Halsey Associates Inc. CT reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 385.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $196.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $5,178,803.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,121,817.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock worth $10,027,727 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “$45.12” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.31.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

