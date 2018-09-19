Halliburton (HAL) Position Reduced by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,820 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Halliburton comprises about 0.8% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Halliburton by 14.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 15.9% in the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 283,553 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 38,964 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Halliburton by 23.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,327 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 13.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,492 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Halliburton by 9.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 75,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE:HAL opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Halliburton from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Halliburton from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.96.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,674.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.