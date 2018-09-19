GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $166.42

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $166.42 and last traded at $161.13, with a volume of 57060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $197.00 target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 2.76.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $1.14. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 47.65% and a negative net margin of 1,392.61%. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. equities analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 216.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 708.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

