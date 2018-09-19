Guncoin (GUN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $217.00

Guncoin (CURRENCY:GUN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Guncoin has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Guncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Guncoin has a total market capitalization of $247,206.00 and approximately $217.00 worth of Guncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000772 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013816 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003081 BTC.

About Guncoin

Guncoin (GUN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2014. Guncoin’s total supply is 227,558,578 coins. Guncoin’s official Twitter account is @TeamGuncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guncoin is www.guncoin.info

Buying and Selling Guncoin

Guncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

