Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

Equities researchers at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DCPH. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -12.07. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.44 and a current ratio of 18.44.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,477,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,123,000 after acquiring an additional 655,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,989,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,005,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,924,000 after purchasing an additional 472,800 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,314,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,571 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

