GTx, Inc. (GTXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) will post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GTX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.38). GTX posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that GTX will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GTX.

GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTXI. BidaskClub upgraded GTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GTX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTXI traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. 159,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,509. GTX has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, Chairman Robert James Wills purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 137,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,512. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Diane C. Young sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $30,120.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTXI. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in GTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GTX by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

GTX Company Profile

GTx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and prostate cancer. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, SUI, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and selective androgen receptor degraders to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer.

