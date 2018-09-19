GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 14,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 136,821 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $337,151.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,791.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were given a $0.364 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.