GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 19,488 Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (PVAC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,488 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Penn Virginia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $111.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.90 million. equities analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Penn Virginia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Penn Virginia from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Penn Virginia from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

