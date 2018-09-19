GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $430,000 in NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NEWT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEWT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 558.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 69.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of NEWTEK Business Services in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut NEWTEK Business Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.34. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 105.34%. equities analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.47%.

NEWTEK Business Services Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

