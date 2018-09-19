GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Plans Special Dividend of $0.03 (AVAL)

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the bank on Monday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has increased its dividend payment by an average of 46.9% per year over the last three years. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

NYSE:AVAL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.55. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 8.56%. sell-side analysts forecast that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

