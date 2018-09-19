GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd -‘s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 24th (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group’s (NYSE:GHG) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 24th. GreenTree Hospitality Group had issued 10,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 27th. The total size of the offering was $142,800,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

GHG stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $35.27 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $847,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $889,000. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

