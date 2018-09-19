Green Square Capital LLC Takes $2.75 Million Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ)

Green Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000. Green Square Capital LLC owned about 0.63% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth $7,903,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 140.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 103,506 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 48,359 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter worth $1,558,000. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter worth $1,253,000.

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $43.50.

