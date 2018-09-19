Green Square Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Green Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,392,045,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,717,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,778 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,591.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,447,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,164 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7,153.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 973.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,537,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,705 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $170.27 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

