Green Square Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Green Square Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 451.3% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BND opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $82.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.